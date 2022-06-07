Last Updated:

UK MoD: Russian Losses In Popasna & Severodonetsk Can Dent Its Aim To Capture Donetsk

The UK Defence Ministry has said that Russia's progress made through May on the southern Popasna axis has been halted over the past week.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 100 days, the UK Defence Ministry issued its daily assessment of the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. According to the ministry, Russian progress during the month of May on the southern Popasna axis has been halted over one week now. The British Defence ministry in the latest update said that reports of heavy shelling near Izium indicate that Russian forces have been planning to make a renewed effort on the northern axis. 

"Russia made gains on the southern, Popasna axis through May but its progress in the area has stalled over the last week. Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggests Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis," the UK Defence Ministry said in the intelligence update.  

The British Defence Ministry has said that the Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured the regions of Severodonetsk. According to the UK ministry, Russian troops likely continue to occupy eastern districts and they intend to break off Severodonetsk from the north and the south. It noted that Russia needs to achieve a "breakthrough" on at least one of the axes to make tactical gains change into operational level success and work towards achieving control of Donetsk. Notably, the UK continues to support Ukraine with defence and humanitarian assistance ever since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine. On June 6, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that Britain will be sending multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. The M270 weapon system can hit a target up to 80km away, according to the news release issued by the British government. In addition, the British government will also deliver M31A1 munitions at scale.  

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, 6 June, held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wherein the two leaders discussed the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. During the telephonic conversation with Boris Johnson, Zelenskyy called for intensifying work on security guarantees and taking measures to unblock the Ukrainian ports to mitigate the food crisis. During the phone call, Johnson reiterated that the UK will continue to support Ukraine and offered his condolences to all Ukrainian families who lost their loved ones, the UK government announced in a news release. Both Zelenskyy and Johnson agreed to continue working with other allies, including G7 leaders to make efforts for ending Russia’s invasion and supporting Ukraine’s economy. 

