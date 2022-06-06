UK PM Johnson Speaks To Zelenskyy, Discusses Standoff In Donbass, Defence Package & More

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wherein the two leaders discussed the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. During the telephonic conversation with Boris Johnson, Zelenskyy raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees and working on measures to unblock the Ukrainian ports to mitigate the food crisis. It is pertinent to mention that the aforementioned talks happened ahead of Boris Johnson's no-confidence vote.

In the telephonic conversation, Boris Johnson informed Zelenskyy about the latest defence support announced by the UK for Ukraine. Johnson reiterated that the UK will continue to support Ukraine and extended his condolences to all Ukrainian families who lost their loved ones, the UK government announced in a news release. During the talks, both sides also discussed diplomatic negotiations and efforts to end the Russian blockade of Ukraine's grain exports. Both Zelenskyy and Johnson agreed to continue working with other allies, including G7 leaders to make efforts for ending Russia’s invasion and supporting Ukraine’s economy.

Boris Johnson even offered his commiserations to the Ukrainian national football team on being knocked out of World Cup qualifiers. Taking to Twitter, Johnson wrote, "It's clear the Ukrainian people will not bow to Russian brutality. We're unwavering in our mission of ensuring Ukraine is defended and supported for the long-term." It is to mention here that the UK continues to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its offensive on February 24. Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face a no-confidence vote on June 6. Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee that represents backbench Tories, has announced that voting will take place between 6 pm and 8 pm (local time) and then the counting of votes will take place "immediately" afterwards, The Guardian reported.

President @ZelenskyyUa just updated me on the ongoing battle against Russian aggression in the Donbas.



It's clear the Ukrainian people will not bow to Russian brutality. We're unwavering in our mission of ensuring Ukraine is defended and supported for the long-term. pic.twitter.com/eiW0buOrX4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2022

Talked with @BorisJohnson. Told about the situation on the front. Received confirmation of a new enhanced defense support package for 🇺🇦. Raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees. Jointly with 🇬🇧 we’re looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock ports. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2022

UK to send multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced to send multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. The M270 weapon system can hit the target up to 80km away. In addition, the British government will also deliver M31A1 munitions at scale. Ben Wallace stressed that the UK’s decision has been coordinated with the decision of the United States to deliver the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) variant of MLRS to Ukraine. The decision of Wallace comes in response to the request of Ukrainian forces for long-range precision weapons. According to the press release issued by the UK Defence Ministry, the Ukrainian troops will be trained in the United Kingdom on how to use the launchers to increase the effectiveness of the systems.

We cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians.



The UK will gift the Ukrainian Armed Forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught. https://t.co/kuwrwUUPWo — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2022

Image: AP