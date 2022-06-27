UK PM, Macron To Ramp Up Military Aid For Ukraine To 'turn The Tide' In Moscow-Kyiv War

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agree to increase support for Ukraine amid the Moscow-Kyiv war while noting that such support is essential at the present stage of conflict. On the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting, Downing Street said in an official statement that French and British leaders agreed that it was now a critical moment in the Russia-Ukraine war which has entered day 124. According to both Johnson and Macron, ‘there is an opportunity to turn the tide’ in the war.

“The leaders discussed the crisis in Ukraine. They agreed this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict, and there is an opportunity to turn the tide in the war. Both the Prime Minister and President Macron stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the war and any future negotiations,” read the statement.

The British Prime Minister laid emphasis on the fact that any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability. According to him, it would provide Russian President Vladimir Putin with the license to manipulate both sovereign countries and international markets in perpetuity. No. 10 stated, “President Macron praised the Prime Minister’s ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work.”

“The Prime Minister stressed any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability and give Putin licence to manipulate both sovereign countries and international markets in perpetuity…The leaders agreed to continue and enhance the close work between the UK and France on areas including defence and security,” it added..

G7 leaders meet in Germany

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders met in Elmau in the Wetterstein Mountains and were welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the first working session on Sunday, as per the official statement, "The G7 leaders discussed global economic issues". Scholz noted, "The G7 is a good community in which to develop joint solutions in response to the challenges of our time. Here it is crucial for us to take action that is both decisive and united – the two go together".

