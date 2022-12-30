UK Sends Over 1000 Vallon Metal Detectors & Defusing Equipment To Ukraine To Deter Russia

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the UK has decided to donate more than 1,000 VALLON metal detectors and 100 bomb de-arming kits to Ukraine to help clear minefields and make safe reclaimed territory, civilian homes, and infrastructure, as per the statement released by the UK's Ministry of Defence on December 30.

The latest supply of the UK military package to Ukraine will help the war-torn country to deter and defuse land mines or bombs in civilian homes which might be planted by the Russian troops who have invaded illegally. The UK has already helped Ukraine with air defense systems, including more than 1,000 air anti-air missiles and 125 anti-aircraft guns. The UK has been continuously supplying arms and ammunition to support Ukraine in the year 2022.

While talking about the latest military package to Ukraine, the DMefence Secretary, Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP said, "Russia’s use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin’s invasion. This latest package of UK support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory."

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has vowed that Britain will continue to assist Ukraine with support “to defend themselves”.

Over the last few days Ukraine has suffered one of the worst waves of missile strikes.



Ukrainians remain undeterred. The UK in turn will continue to provide them with support to defend themselves.



Today, we’re announcing new demining and anti-explosives kit. https://t.co/wwnyQtOMTr — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 30, 2022

UK's latest military package

The UK has provided £2.3 billion of military aid to Ukraine in 2022 and has committed to sustaining the same the next year 2023. These VALLON metal detectors and bombs, and de-activation kits would help in making the routes safer for the Ukrainian troops.

VALLON metal detectors and bombs would ensure that civilian infrastructure and houses are safe for the residents who would return home, explained in the UK Defense Ministry's press statement. The de-activation kits have been designed to de-arm the fuse from unexploded Russian, munitions, bombs, and improvised explosive devices.

This latest counter-explosive ordnance equipment is mainly for land. However, the UK government has already provided Stormer vehicles and thousands of anti-air missiles, including Starsteak and Advanced Medium Range Anti-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), that detect and deter attacks from the air.

And to secure Ukrainian boundaries at sea, the UK has supplied maritime Brimstone missiles and autonomous underwater mine-hunting vehicles. Apart from this, to move with the equipment and troops on the battlefield, 200 armored vehicles and 100 logistics vehicles have been donated.

Meanwhile, Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure on December 29, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who reported to the Kyiv Independent. However, Ukraine's air defense had shot 54 missiles.