UK To Provide Additional Military Assistance To Ukraine Amid War With Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate despite global efforts to stop Moscow's military offensive, the United Kingdom has recently announced it will equip the war-torn nation with anti-ship missiles as well as armoured missile launchers, which will include British Brimstone missiles mounted on vehicles. According to a report by The Guardian, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that Ukraine will be supplied with an additional set of anti-ship missiles and missile launchers. This announcement came after Johnson spoke with United States President Joe Biden and other foreign leaders on the telephone earlier on Tuesday.

A Brimstone missile is normally thrown from fast jet aircraft and has already been utilised by UK forces in Libya and Syria. They are deployed against targets that move quickly on land or at the water, the British publication reported.

Furthermore, the British Ministry of Defence has displayed the Stormer High-Velocity Missile (HVM) launcher for Ukrainians two weeks ago on Salisbury Plain, and the 13-tonne trucks will be carried to the conflict on C-17 cargo flights in the coming days, The Sun reported. The Stormer is made by BAE Systems and can be operated by only three personnel. It employs Starstreak missiles to knock down low-flying aircraft.

Military aid provided by the UK to Ukraine

In addition to this, since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, the United Kingdom has expressed its support and solidarity with the war-torn nation and its people. Previously, in a support package to Kyiv, UK PM Boris Johnson has advocated giving Ukraine extra weaponry and anti-ship missiles to combat Russia.

PM Johnson is reported to have told his ministers that he wants to send munitions to prevent Putin's forces from marching into Odesa, highlighting the UK's deployment of anti-tank missiles to block Putin's aspirations in Kyiv. As per media reports, next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs) will be sent to Kyiv.

Apart from this, the British Prime Minister declared in the British parliament on March 30 that he would send lethal weaponry to Ukraine to counter Russia's unfriendly behaviour and traditional warfare deed of seizing areas, helping Ukrainians to continue defending their nation. In addition, the British government will give Ukraine's military forces 6,000 extra defensive missiles and £25 million (over Rs 248.84 crore).

Meanwhile, on April 1, Sergiy Korsunsky, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, said that Ukraine would be able to better protect its airspace from hostile forces after it receives "super modern" military gear from the US and the UK.

