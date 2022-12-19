UK To Provide Ukraine With $304mn Worth Artillery Package In 2023 As Invasion Continues

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, UK is set to announce that it will supply hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery munitions to Ukraine next year, according to a press release by the office of British PM Rishi Sunak published on December 19. It is to mention that the British authorities concluded a contract to the tune of 250 million pounds ($304 million) that will ensure seamless flow of artillery ordnance to Kyiv next year.

Sunak’s office stated that he will make the announcement regarding the aid during a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Latvia later on Monday. Being the second largest military donor to Ukraine, the UK has committed £2.3bn in 2022 and now PM Sunak has promised Britain's unwavering support to Ukraine in the next year 2023 as well.

The UK has sent Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, and 125 anti-aircraft guns, and has provided over one lakh artillery munitions to the Kyiv regime since February. Before this in November, the UK had announced an air defence package worth £50 million for Ukraine during Sunak's first visit to Kyiv.

"I know this Joint Expeditionary Force summit will only underline our close friendships and unwavering support for Ukraine," said Sunak.

'We must deter aggression to achieve peace': UK PM

This announcement by the UK PM came on the eve of the Riga summit of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force on December 19. The UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), which was formed in 2014, would be holding joint drills with the allies that include, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and Estonia. According to the statement, the British PM has been expected to urge his Nordic, Baltic, and Dutch counterparts to retain the same level of aid to Ukraine in 2023. It also stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy would also participate in the summit through a remote format and would be discussing air defense support to Ukraine, reported TASS.

"But to achieve peace, we must deter aggression and our deployments across the region together are vital in ensuring we are able to respond to the gravest of threats," he said.

Several explosions hit Kyiv, say authorities

Meanwhile, several explosions have been reported in Kyiv, reported Sputnik. The Ukrainian Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "Several explosions were heard in the Shevchenkovski District of the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning." According to the Ukrainian authorities, several blasts had rocked the Shevchenkovski district of the capital, and all services have been working on the ground, reported Telegram. According to the Kyiv regional authorities, Russia has struck again at the critical infrastructure facilities that have damaged the region severely because of overnight strikes.