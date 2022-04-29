UK To Send About 8,000 Troops Across Europe For Military Drills To Deter Russian Offensive

To deter the Russian aggression, the United Kingdom has decided to deploy around 8,000 British troops for participation in military exercises across Eastern Europe. Tanks will also be deployed this summer to countries like North Macedonia while thousands of troops from NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force allies, including Finland and Sweden, will join them. The Ministry of Defence stated that the move had been planned for a long time and had been stepped up in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

As per The Guardian, Commander Field Army Lt Gen Ralph Wooddisse said that the UK provides a significant contribution to the defence of Europe and the deterrence of Russian invasion. He further claimed that the British army's sequence of drills is crucial and that the deployment's size, combined with the British army's professionalism, training and agility will discourage Russian aggression. Between April and June, the UK deployment is likely to reach a peak of roughly 8,000 people operating across Europe.

Security of Europe has never been more crucial: Ben Wallace

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that the security of Europe has never been more crucial and in one of the largest combined deployments since the Cold War. British troops will join forces with allies from across NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a demonstration of solidarity and strength. The Queen's Royal Hussars, a United Kingdom armoured regiment, has been deployed to Finland where they will be incorporated into an armoured brigade. It is pertinent to note that Finland and Russia share an 830-mile land border. Also, in Poland, exercises with American troops are also taking place.

Liz Truss calls for a 'doubling down' on support for Ukraine

In the meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, earlier, called for a "doubling down" on support for Ukraine, including sending more heavy weapons shipments and pushing for Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine's land completely, restoring the country to its pre-2014 borders. She stated that they are going to keep advancing further and faster to push Russia out of the entire of Ukraine. Truss also referred to Putin as a desperate rogue operator who has no regard for international rules.

Image: AP