UK To Send M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems To Ukraine As Moscow-Kyiv War Enters Day 90

Extending military support to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday announced that the United Kingdom has decided to supply multiple-launch rocket systems to war-torn Ukraine to assist the country's defence against Russia. As per a statement from the British Foreign Office, Britain would deliver 'M270 launchers' which are capable of striking targets up to 80 kilometres distant, providing a "significant boost" in capacity for Ukrainian troops.

The British government has also stated that Ukrainian forces will be trained in the UK on how to utilise the launchers in order to optimise their efficacy, CNN reported. According to the statement, the move was "closely coordinated" with the United States' plan to equip Ukraine with its 'High Mobility Artillery Rocket System' (HIMARS) — a derivative of the multiple-launch rocket launchers that the UK will send.

In addition to this, Wallace added, “The UK stands with Ukraine and has taken a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country,” CNN reported. He went on to say that as Russian methods have evolved, their support for Ukraine must shift as well. “These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against Russia’s brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” he asserted.

Zelesnkyy spoke with Boris Johnson to ramp up military aid

Meanwhile, on May 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed ways to bolster military aid to Ukraine and step up measures to ensure security. Johnson promised Ukraine that he will look at measures to restore Ukrainian ports.

Apart from this, Johnson has pledged to Ukraine that military weaponry will be sent to assist Ukrainian soldiers in defending their nation from Russia's "barbaric attack." Both the leaders discussed the situation in Donbas and Ukraine's east during their telephonic discussion. As per a statement provided by the UK government, they also talked about sending gasoline to Ukraine and the siege of Odesa. The UK PM briefed Zelenskyy on the work being done with international partners to re-establish grain exports in order to prevent a worldwide food catastrophe.

US aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a $700 million drawdown in armaments and equipment for Ukraine. This 11th drawdown is the part of over $40 billion in a fresh fund to US response to the Ukraine crisis. According to an offcial statement, Blinken said, “US military assistance will strengthen Ukraine’s position to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, secure victories on the battlefield, and ultimately strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.”

