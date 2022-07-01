UK To Send Military Experts For Countering Russian Threat In Bosnia And Herzegovina

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared on Thursday that UK military experts would be dispatched to Bosnia and Herzegovina to boost security and fend off Russian influence. Notably, Bosnia and Herzegovina is a nation on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe. According to the UK government, Bosnia and Herzegovina is presently reeling under the biggest existential threat in its post-war history, as secessionist leaders are actively trying to further divide the country. It further claimed that these initiatives are supported by Russia as part of President Vladimir Putin's effort to erode the nation's stability as well as its Euro-Atlantic membership.

A UK military counter-disinformation specialist and a civilian strategic defence adviser will be sent to support and train the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Armed Forces at the request of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters in Sarajevo. The UK government asserted that the counter-disinformation specialist will strengthen NATO's headquarters and the Balkan state's ability to fend against negative influences, assisting in thwarting attempts by Russia and others to create discord and undermine democracy in the nation.

'Won't allow Western Balkans to become another playground for Putin’s pernicious pursuits...': Johnson

The country's defence reform will be aided by the new strategic defence adviser, who will work to create modern, representative armed forces that meet NATO standards. "We cannot allow the Western Balkans to become another playground for Putin’s pernicious pursuits. By fanning the flames of secessionism and sectarianism Russia seeks to reverse the gains of the last three decades in Bosnia and Herzegovina, gains that have brought more stability to our whole continent," UK Prime Minister Johnson said in a statement. According to him, the UK is providing support to Bosnia and Herzegovina in response to a demand from its allies to help preserve the peace that the country so rightfully deserves to experience.

UK to contribute $900k to establish cyber-security centre at Sarajevo University

It is significant to mention here that the UK government has also vowed to contribute £750,000 ($ 900k) to create a world-class cyber-security centre at the University of Sarajevo. The British government believes that it will boost Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defences against cyber attacks. In addition, the UK will also collaborate with Bosnian institutions and media outlets to give them the resources they need to detect and combat false information.

Image: AP