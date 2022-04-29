UK To Send Team Of War Crime Experts To Assist Ukraine In Investigating Russian Atrocities

In a key development pertaining to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UK on Friday announced to send a team of war crimes experts to support Kyiv with investigations into 'Russian atrocities' in the war-torn nation. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in a statement, announced that the team of experts from Britain will aid the Ukrainian government to collect evidence of Russian atrocities including rape and sexual violence. The announcement of the UK government comes as Liz Truss visited The Hague to hold talks with International Criminal Court President, Judge Piotr Hogmanski. The decision of the UK administration comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine transcended its second month with no signs of cessation in sight.

The team of experts from the United Kingdom will arrive in Poland in early May and meet with international partners, NGOs, refugees and the Ukrainian administration. The team that will be sent to Ukraine will include experts who will probe war crimes including sexual violence. Liz Truss accused Russian troops of committing barbaric acts against the civilians in Ukraine, including women. According to Truss, the team of specialists from Britain will help in unravelling the truth and hold Russian President Putin's regime accountable for its actions, including their efforts through the Joint Expeditionary Force and NATO. During her visit to The Hague, Liz Truss will meet her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra and will discuss cooperative measures to hold Russia accountable for their actions. During her meeting with ICC President, Liz Truss will showcase the UK’s full support for the investigation and prosecution of war crimes as well as sexual violence in war-torn Ukraine and around the world.

"Russia has brought barbarity to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women. British expertise will help uncover the truth and hold Putin’s regime to account for its actions. Justice will be done," Liz Truss said in the statement.

At @IntlCrimCourt in The Hague.



We are dispatching a team of war crime experts to work with the Ukrainians to collect evidence of Russian atrocities including rape and sexual violence.



We will expose the truth and hold Putin to account. 🇬🇧🇺🇦https://t.co/C9vb6S24uG pic.twitter.com/d9hafzagPj — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 29, 2022

Foreign Secretary @TrussLiz will send a team of war crimes experts to support Ukraine with investigations into Russian atrocities.



She is also in the Hague for talks at the @IntlCrimCourt.



We will hold Putin’s regime to account for its actions. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 29, 2022

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan calls Ukraine 'a crime scene'

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russian troops began withdrawing from Bucha and other key cities and villages of the war-torn nation, Ukrainian authorities have shared visuals of tragedies inflicted by the Kremlin troops in these regions. After the Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian troops, several global leaders have condemned Russian action. International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, who visited Bucha, called Ukraine "a crime scene". International Criminal Court tweeted, "Ukraine is a crime scene. We’re here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC are being committed. We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth." Earlier on March 2, International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into possible war crimes conducted by Russia in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of Kyiv. In a statement, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan informed that he has notified the ICC Presidency about his decision to begin investigations into the situation. Khan informed that the probe had been initiated after the ICC received a referral from at least 39 countries.

"I have notified the ICC presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the situation. Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement."

Image: AP