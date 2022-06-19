UK Won't Yield To ‘Ukraine Fatigue' As Putin's Win Would Be 'catastrophe': Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson, who recently visited war-torn Ukraine, has reaffirmed Britain’s support for Kyiv as he warned of the risk of “Ukraine fatigue” as the invading Russian forces continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities for over four months. He asserted it was vital to show that the UK was in it for the “long haul” and would continue providing “strategic resilience”.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at RAF Brize Norton after his surprise Kyiv visit, Johnson said: “When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it is very important to show that we are with them for the long haul and we are giving them the strategic resilience that they need,” The Guardian reported. He highlighted, “The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true, which is that Ukraine can win and will win.”

To the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. pic.twitter.com/5CU7Chl79L — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022

Johnson traveled to Ukraine for the third time on Friday on an unannounced trip since the Russian invasion started. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the trip and extended support to Ukraine against Russian invasion.

UK PM says a Putin victory would be a 'catastrophe'

The UK PM further stated the West must continue to assist the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, adding that it would be a “catastrophe” if Russian President Vladimir Putin was able to win over Ukraine.

He stressed Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.

UK PM's Kyiv visit

During his trip to Kyiv, Johnson met with President Zelenskyy, pledging to provide further armaments and military assistance to deter Russian threats. Besides weapons, the UK Prime Minister recommended initiating a huge training program for the Ukrainian military, which would be capable of training up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. During a joint press conference held at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Johnson announced that his nation will lead the groundbreaking effort of providing training to Ukrainian soldiers.

It is worth noting that Johnson's much-anticipated announcement came after both leaders met privately for over two hours to address and discuss the country's situation. In addition to this, Zelenskyy praised the UK PM for understanding the requirements of the Ukrainian army throughout the continuing fight and Putin's pressure during the war.

Furthermore, in response to Ukraine's requests, Johnson reiterated the need for more penalties against Putin and his close associates. According to media reports, the UK PM noted, “Great Britain wants to provide Kyiv with strategic endurance, so it will strengthen the world diplomatic coalition in support of our state and work on strengthening sanctions against the regime of Vladimir Putin". Johnson also mentioned, “I understand the need to continue financial support for Ukraine, to unblock grain exports that Putin has held hostage in an attempt to deprive the world of food".

Ukraine 'can and should' host the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 2023: Johnson

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson on Saturday said that Ukraine "can and should" host the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 2023, adding that the crisis in Ukraine will be "fine" by next year. Following the surprise visit to Ukraine, Johnson told the media at the RAF Brize Norton air base that "Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city" would be a wonderful venue to host the competition since the Ukrainian people "deserve it," Associated Press reported.

(Image: AP)