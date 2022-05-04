Ukraine: 17 Died In Road Accident In Western Rivne Region; Zelenskyy Expresses Grief

In the latest development pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, at least 17 people have lost their lives on Tuesday after a bus collided with a fuel truck in western Ukraine, as per media reports. The president of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during his daily address to the country on late Tuesday that a "terrible road accident" had transpired in the western Rivne area.

Zelenskyy, during his address, said, "A bus, a car and a fuel truck collided. As of now, there 17 are already dead, but there may be more victims." The president has further expressed his sympathies to the families who have died in the disaster.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the disaster did not appear to be connected to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and Zelensky made no reference to the same in his address as well.

Russian troops have killed nearly 9 people in the Donetsk region

In addition to this, Dentesk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that the Russian troops have killed nearly 9 people in the Donetsk region on May 3, Tuesday, as the invading forces are storming the Donetsk area in eastern Ukraine. In a Telegram message, he further claimed that Russian planes struck Avdiivka, a residential settlement in the region, early on Tuesday and that they fired Grad missiles in the same direction Monday night.

As per media reports, Kyrylenko asserted that the full repercussions of the shelling and bombing are yet to be ascertained. He went on to add that three individuals were killed while they were drinking water in Vugledar in the morning shelling and that three more civilians were killed in the Lyman strike. The Governor of the Donetsk Oblast further said that the Ocheretyn settlement is also being attacked by Russian forces on the same day and that they are attempting to clarify information concerning victims and destructions. He added that all Russian war crimes perpetrated on their territory are meticulously recorded.

Apart from this, the embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video speech on Facebook announced that 156 individuals had arrived in Zaporizhzhia. He said that some who arrived in Zaporizhzhia had spent more than two months in shelters. He extended appreciation to all those who assisted in the people's rescue. Zelenskyy blamed Russian soldiers for breaking the truce by continuing to attack the Azovstal steel facility and attempting to storm it.

