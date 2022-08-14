Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Blocking Access To Medicines, Says It's 'crime Against Humanity'

Ukraine’s health minister on Saturday accused Moscow of depriving the civilians of affordable medicines, thus exacerbating their woes during the months-long conflict. Labelling the move as a 'crime against humanity,' Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko in an interview with Associated Press said that invading troops have been obstructing the supply of pharmacy medications in areas that they captured since invading the country in February as a way to inflict the war atrocities on the Ukrainians.

“Throughout the entire six months of war, Russia has not [allowed] proper humanitarian corridors so we could provide our own medicines to the patients that need them,” Liashko said, speaking at the Health Ministry in Kyiv. “We believe that these actions are being taken with intent by Russia, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and will be recognized,” he continued to add.

Russians hampering efforts for provision of state-subsidized drugs

Liashko denounced Moscow's military forces for blocking the efforts to provide state-subsidized drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages that have been shelled and deprived of basic amenities. Ukraine's state-run health services are in tatters due to war, Liashko said. There have been disruptions to the Ukrainian government's programme to make the medication available for people suffering from cancer and other chronic health conditions. The widespread bombing of hospitals and medical infrastructure has shrunk the treatment options, Ukrainian Health Minister reminded.

The World Health Organization said it recorded more than 445 attacks on hospitals and health care facilities since the start of the war on 24 February. The attacks so far have claimed several innocent lives. “We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at a press conference. “Peace is the only way forward. I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war.”

Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine informed that the health workers throughout the country are risking their lives to serve those in need of medical services, and they, and their patients, must never be targeted. "When people are prevented from seeking and accessing health care, either because the facilities have been destroyed or out of fear that they may become a target, they lose hope. The mental health toll wreaked by the war cannot be underestimated, affecting civilians and the health workforce alike," he said.