Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Stealing Almost Half A Million Tons Of Grain From Occupied Areas

Ukraine claims that the Russian forces have stolen nearly half a million tons of grains from Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories. Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotsky stated that their estimates suggest that half-million tons of grain have been stolen by the Russians. As per the reports of Ukrinform, he further stated that there are reports of grains being stolen from Kherson, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv, which are all temporarily seized regions. He claimed the grains go to Russia largely from the provinces of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk or through the temporarily controlled Crimea.

Vysotsky was also concerned that the Russians might seize a new harvest of winter crops. The Minister continued by stating that they hope that they will still be able to win and free these territories before the commencement of the gathering, which will begin in the southern regions in only a few weeks. He also claimed that the attackers attempted to sell the stolen grain in Egypt and Lebanon, but these countries refused to acquire such commodities. Russian ships carrying Ukrainian grain have also been spotted in Syria.

Ukraine is debating the subject of selling its crops to other nations: Vysotsky

Vysotsky also said that Ukraine is continually debating the subject of selling its crops to other nations with the United Nations, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and grain-importing countries. He believes that exports through Ukrainian seaports might be resumed with the help of military convoys.

In the meanwhile, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is believed to have warned at the World Economic Forum that the Russian Federation is blackmailing the world community by threatening hunger in large regions by blocking Ukrainian grain in Ukrainian ports and fighting on Ukrainian fields.

Russia is willing to discuss ways to allow Ukraine to resume grain supplies: Putin

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Russia is willing to discuss ways to allow Ukraine to resume grain supplies from seaports. During a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said that Russia, on its part, is willing to assist in the identification of unrestricted grain export alternatives, including the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea ports.

Image: AP/ Unsplash