On the 86th day of the Russia Ukraine war, the Russian military is reported to be conducting false-flag operations in the temporarily controlled Kherson city. According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," Russian troops are shooting down their own missiles using Russian air defence systems to give the impression that Ukraine's Armed Forces are hitting civilians.

This came after the reports claiming that Russian invaders have taken 58 children from the Kherson Regional Orphanage as hostages. As the crisis between Moscow and Kyiv worsens, Sergey Khlan, a deputy of the Kherson regional council, revealed this on his official Facebook account, according to Ukrinform. He wrote, "The Russian occupiers are literally holding hostage 58 children of the Kherson Regional Orphanage.”

Further, the deputy went on to say that many of the children are under the age of four and have nervous system damage. As a result, he claimed that every stressful circumstance could become detrimental to their health. He added, “After the occupation, for additional security, they were taken to another place for additional care from caring people. However, the Russian military forced the children to return to their homes and said they would now take care of the children... It turns out that the guests from Moscow wanted to warn us about the arrival."

Russian soldiers have accelerated their onslaught in Ukraine's eastern Donbass area

In addition to this, Russian soldiers have accelerated their onslaught in Ukraine's eastern Donbass area, the general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement. The Russian aggressor shelled civilian infrastructure with heavy weaponry, including numerous rocket launchers, the statement claimed. Russian military launched a barrage of fire on the industrial city of Donetsk.

According to media reports, regional governor Serhiy Haidai's Telegram post revealed that 13 people have been killed in Luhansk since May 19. He went on to say that Russian forces in Severodonestk had suffered a significant setback, forcing them to retreat.

Meanwhile, since the commencement of the war on February 24, the United Nations has estimated that over 3,811 people have lost their lives and 4,278 civilians have been wounded in Ukraine. However, the real figures are likely to be far higher, according to the OHCHR, because the information from certain places where major fighting has been going on would be delayed, and many reports are still waiting for confirmation.

Image: AP