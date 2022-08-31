Ukraine War Depleting US Arms Reserve; Pentagon Concerned Over Low Stockpile: Report

In the aftermath of the Biden administration pledging nearly $3 billion in new US military aid to Ukraine, a new report suggests that the US military has significantly depleted its ammunition stores in six months of the war in Europe. The reserves of some of the munitions for the US Army are now "uncomfortably low," US defence officials have told The Wall Street Journal. They also fear that the military's readiness for unexpected threats could be hampered by the shortage of weaponry and munitions.

In early August, Pentagon approved the largest-yet package to Ukraine's military worth $1 billion including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The package included tens of thousands of ammunition, advanced weapons, military equipment and medical supplies. The aid was hastily approved as US officials were warned that Russia may be planning to launch new offensives in the weeks ahead, including on the government infrastructure.

"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," US President Joe Biden had said at a press address.

America would stand with Ukraine's armed forces 'today and every day': Biden

Biden asserted that America would stand with Ukraine's armed forces "today and every day to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere." The new assistance package extracted funding out of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that was appropriated by Congress. White House Spokesman John Kirby announced that a wide range of advanced weaponry might take different times to reach Ukraine.

Biden reiterated that the military aid will allow Ukraine to acquire air defence systems, artillery systems and munitions, drones and other equipment “to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.” It would also include enough funds to supply six advanced surface-to-air missile systems, known as NASAMS, 24 counter-artillery radars, precision rocket systems, and more than 300,000 rounds of artillery and mortar ammunition.