Ukraine Alleges 308 Mariupol Citizens, Including 91 Children Forcibly Deported To Russia

The war in Ukraine continues on the 59th day and the besieged city of Mariupol has been constantly under attack. Meanwhile, civilians are trying to relocate from the blockaded city. In the midst of this, Kyiv has blamed Kremlin for illegally deporting Ukraianin people to Russia as it was announced earlier that Putin's forces deported 308 people from Mariupol to the Russian city of Vladivostok on April 21, with 90 of them being children. Vladivostok is in Primorsky Krai region of Russia.

Further plans are being made on the settlements in the Primorsky Territory (Primorye), which is in the eastern region of Russia. Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Primorye and Minister of Education of the Territory Elvira Shamonova stated that children will have additional classes at the place of temporary stay. However, Petro Andryushchenko, who is an assistant to Mariupol's mayor has stated that the students will also be required to learn Russian, according to Kyiv Independent. Vladivostok is a city in Russia located approximately 9,000 kilometres east of Mariupol.

Moscow has deported 500,000 people from Ukraine to Russia

A key member of Ukraine's parliament told European legislators on Wednesday that Moscow has deported 500,000 people from Ukraine to Russia, and urged the Red Cross to contact individuals who have gone missing, according to local media. Mykyta Poturayev, who is the head of the Ukrainian parliament's humanitarian committee stated that half a million Ukrainian nationals were deported from Ukraine to Russia without their consent.

In the meantime, Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova stated that civilians extradited to Russia are having their passports taken and replaced with Russian documents, reported Newsweek. She further stated that the Russian forces are forcibly deporting Ukrainian people by first carrying them to filtration camps in the Donetsk region, and then transporting them to Russian territory via Russian-controlled republics in eastern Ukraine.

Occupants are attempting to establish their own evacuation route to Russia

On Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk claimed that the government is working to evacuate residents from Mariupol but also warned the residents about the Russian forces' provocations during the evacuation process claiming that the occupants are attempting to establish their own evacuation route to Russia.

Image: AP