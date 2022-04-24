Ukraine Alleges Russia Introducing Rubles In Occupied Territories Of Kharkiv

The Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Sunday claimed that Moscow's forces have begun introducing Russian rubles for payment in occupied territories of the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukraine Defence Ministry, the local residents have opposed the decision and they refused to purchase goods and medicines from Russian authorities. The statement of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry comes as the war between the two nations entered its 60th day.

"The settlement in Russian rubles is being introduced, and the local population is agitating to go to Russia to buy goods and medicines," the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said in the statement.

The Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has accused Russian forces of trying to demoralize the people by disseminating information like "Ukraine has cut off electricity" in the regions. According to the statement released by the Ukrainian administration, the Russian armed forces had seized generators from local residents of the region for their own use between April 21 to April 23. Furthermore, Russian armed forces and Federal Service Agency officials have started convincing people that they have "almost" captured the Kharkiv region. The Russian armed forces have started strengthening their control over telephone and internet networks and even began the installation of the Russian mobile operator enterprise "Megafon" in the Kharkiv region.

Volunteer movement in occupied regions of Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, meanwhile, revealed that Ukrainian volunteers in the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region have started a volunteer movement for mutual assistance. The volunteers in the Kupyansk district have started providing water to elderly people as there is no supply of water. Likewise, the volunteers in the Velikoburlutsk district have begun providing food and medicines to people from low-income backgrounds. The volunteers have started raising funds and refused to accept help from the Russian side.

Kremlin struck nine military facilities of Ukraine: Russian Defence Ministry

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that it has struck nine military facilities of Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated that Russian forces have struck one control point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade, four base points and focus points of military equipment, as well as four missile and artillery warehouses in Barvenkovo, Novaya Dmitrovka and Ivanovka districts of Kharkiv region. He added that 26 military units of Ukraine have been affected by the tactical and military aviation of Russia.

