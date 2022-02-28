Ukraine Applies For EU Membership Under Special Procedure As It Fights Back Russia

Amid the mounting Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday requested the European Union (EU) to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately on Monday. In a video speech shared on social media, Zelenskyy outlined that the goal of the country presently under invasion is to be with Europeans and on a levelled ground. " I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he added in the video speech.

The President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine must be accepted since the country already maintains strong ties with the bloc. "Friends, in the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security, even outside the NATO bloc. I hope that the Union will make a positive decision and I thank the President for this initiative," the Minister said.

EU announces fresh sanctions against Russia

Earlier in the day, President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen announced fresh sanctions on Russia for its offensive against Europe. As part of the sanctions of the EU, a prohibition has been imposed on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft, which means they will no longer be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.

Moreover, a prohibition has also been imposed on Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. "The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe," Ursula von der Leyen said.

The President of the EU, added, "Additionally, we will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors."

For weeks, Moscow amassed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Ultimately, on February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country. Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance.

