Ukraine Armed Forces Claim To Have Liquidated 35,790 Russian Troops Since Feb 24

The pernicious impact of Russia's war is now visible on nearly every street and building in Ukraine as fighting continues for 130 days. As the conflict burgeons in the eastern part of the country, Ukraine Armed Forces, in its latest operational briefing, claimed to have eliminated at least 35,790 Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a statement, specified that until July 3, defenders have "liquidated" 35,000 Russian personnel (+ 150 over the past day).

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24 to July 3 are about 35,790," the statement said.

The statement also added that Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed as many as 1,584 tanks, 3,744 armoured personnel vehicles, 801 artillery systems, 246 multiple rocket launchers, and 105 anti-craft warfare systems. Apart from this, Kyiv defence forces also damaged at least 217 aircraft and 187 helicopters since February 24. Further, they have also wrecked over 654 operational-tactical level UAVs and 144 cruise missiles.

Russia accused of holding 8 Ukrainian mayors captive

As the brutal war in east Europe continues beyond 130 days, Russia has been accused of holding at least 8 Ukrainian cities and mayors captive. According to the Association of Mayors in Ukraine, eight mayors were reportedly kidnapped from their respective cities in the four months of the war that began in late February. As reported by Ukrinform, the invaders have occupied the settlements and villages from where the said mayors and regional heads were detained.

According to the statement by the association, the captured state heads include the mayor of Kherson - Ihor Kolykhaeiv captured on June 28, the mayor of Kharkiv- Ihor Terekhov, and the mayor of Zaporizhzhia - Anatolii Kurtiev. As per the report, the local officials were held sometime between March and July. The Association of Ukrainian city Mayors has called on international organisations to ensure the protection of government officials from Russian invaders. Details about the location where the administrative officials are holed up are currently unknown, the statement said. Their capture has sparked widespread condemnation from Kyiv authorities and prompted allegations of war crime against the Russian Federation.