In a mission to defend Russia's military operations, the Air Force of the Ukraine Armed Forces is selflessly and skillfully defending the country from the sky, Defence Ministry of Ukraine said. On February 28, the Air Force destroyed five Russian fighters, armoured columns, fuel columns, and aircraft. Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that according to preliminary data, the Russian fighters were Su-30 and Su-35. The Ministry further stated that a cruise missile and an enemy helicopter were shot down by an anti-aircraft missile system Buk M-1 near Kyiv.

ПРОТЯГОМ ДОБИ 28.02.22 ПОВІТРЯНІ СИЛИ ЗНИЩИЛИ П’ЯТЬ ВОРОЖИХ ВИНИЩУВАЧІВ, КОЛОНИ БРОНЬОВАНОЇ ТЕХНІКИ, КОЛОНУ ІЗ ПАЛЬНИМ, ЗРК, ВЕРТОЛІТ ТА КРИЛАТУ РАКЕТУ

In a related update, on Tuesday, a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened entry to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. This comes a day after Russian military forces entered the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The Ukraine Defence ministry shared a video hailing its Air Force's efforts in stopping Russia's invasion and wrote, "Last night, during the occupiers' air raids on peaceful Vasylkiv and Brovary, Ukrainian fighter pilots intercepted and shot down two Russian planes."

✈️Повітряні Сили ЗС України самовіддано і майстерно захищають Україну з неба.

Several missiles were fired as Ukrainian Su-25 attacked aircraft that worked in units. Bomb strikes were conducted at columns of armoured vehicles and enemy manpower in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Armed Forces of Ukraine informed, "Bomber aircraft also worked successfully. The Su-24m of the Air Force inflicted at least four devastating bombings on tank columns, columns of mechanized equipment, motor convoys with fuel, and lubricants in the Chernihiv region and near Berdyansk."

And they have further mentioned that now their next targets are an enemy tank and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its sixth day today, March 1, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reported dead after a Russian artillery hit a military base in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, Okhtyrka.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded a critical round of talks near the border with Belarus. President Vladimir Putin put forth conditions on ending Russia's offensive after his forces shelled Ukraine's Kharkiv, claiming lives of at least 11 people. Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded the retreat of all Russian forces during talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Belarus border.

Image: Twitter/@ArmedForcesUkr