Ukraine Asserts Russia Lost Over 30,300 Troops Since Onset Of Military Aggression

As Kremlin's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine has transcended 96 days, war-ravaged Ukraine asserted that its armed forces have killed over 30,350 Russian troops since the onset of the invasion on February 24. Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported that the invading Russian troops have lost over 1,349 tanks, 3,282 armoured combat vehicles and 205 artillery systems, Kyiv Independent reported.

Moreover, the opponent has even suffered 205 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 93 anti-aircraft warfare weapons, 207 warplanes, 174 helicopters, 2,258 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 507 unmanned aerial vehicles, 48 special units and 119 cruise missiles between February 24 and May 17.

Furthermore, in a Sunday operational report, Ukrainian forces have claimed to intercept two Russian cruise missiles as well as 12 additional attacks. Three high-precision UAVs were also intercepted by the defenders.

Arbitrary bombardment has also destroyed 59 structures in Donbass

Apart from the Russian military, Kyiv has also suffered casualties since Kremlin invaded the country, and it still continues to pay a high price. According to the latest briefing from Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation, at least three civilians have lost their lives in the Donbass region after Russia resumed firing on May 30. According to Kyiv Independent, the arbitrary bombardment has also destroyed or damaged 59 structures in the region, including power plants, community centres, and communities.

Russian missile assaults have even damaged a Ukrainian command post in the Kryvyi district of Bakmut, Soledar, Tass news agency reported, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Furthermore, on May 25, Ukraine's Joint Task Forces stated that Russian soldiers shelled the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, killing six people and injuring 12. As per the Ukrainian military, Russian troops blasted over 40 villages in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, threatening to cut off the last significant escape route for residents besieged in the war-torn areas. Russian soldiers bombarded 41 communities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a Facebook post by the Joint Task Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the European Union's emergency summit on May 30. The primary agenda item for the EU leaders meeting in Brussels is supposed to be sanctions against Russia. They will also discuss the best ways to assist Ukraine and how to deal with the aftermath of the continuing conflict.

(Image: AP)