Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters In Sevastopol; 5 Injured: Governor

Amid the ongoing raging war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian military has been accused of attacking Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol - the largest city in Crimea. The accusation was made by the Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, who claimed that at least five people were injured in the strike which was carried out by a "drone" on early Sunday, July 31. He stated that an unidentified device, perhaps an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), was launched by the Ukrainian forces into the headquarters' courtyard.

The attack was carried out on the last Sunday of July, which also marks 'Navy Day' in Russia. According to governor Razvozhayev, the attack was carried out by "Ukrainian Nazis" in an effort to destroy the celebration for the Russian people on the occasion of Navy Day. The nation-wide celebration of Navy Day in Russia includes military parades and other activities. The governor also asked residents to stay at home and announced that all celebrations for the day in the city have been cancelled owing to security issues.

Russian Federal Security Service investigating the incident

Further, Sevastopol's governor also revealed that the incident is being investigated by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to the Black Sea Fleet press service, the attack was launched using a UAV and a low-yield explosive device. It further claimed that the five victims of the attack were struck by glass shards because a window of their room was shattered during the attack, Sputnik reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over five months now with no sign of ending anytime soon. Earlier on Saturday, July 30, the Ukrainian military claimed that its forces shot down Russia's Su-25 "frogfoot" attack aircraft in the Donetsk region. The Command of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Troops stated that a Sicheslav paratrooper destroyed the Russian fighter jet with an Igla MANPADS system.

Image: AP