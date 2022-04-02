In the wake of Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, the Kyiv City State Administration revealed that Russian troops have destroyed nearly 154 residential buildings, 20 private properties, 27 kindergartens, as well as 44 schools since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24.

The administration further stated that in the capital city, a team of specialists is currently examining the extent of the damage to the infrastructures. The experts would also make recommendations for the work schedule and the cost of restoring the damage. According to Ukraine Pravda, the experts consist of architects, institution representatives, as well as economists.

Furthermore, earlier in March, heavy shelling and bombing left the capital, Kyiv, and surrounding cities devastated, according to media reports. As the Russian military continues its relentless onslaught, Ukrainian cities are slowly turning into a jumble of shattered buildings and trash. After effectively gaining control of the port city of Kherson, Putin's soldiers were seen launching a barrage of missiles and bombs on Kyiv.

Contrary to Moscow's statements that it does not target civilians, residents in Kyiv's Borodyanka region observed bombs being dropped on their homes by a Russian jet.

Russian military attacks industrial facilities in Khmelnytskyi

Meanwhile, amid the Moscow-Kyiv conflict, Serhiy Hamaliy, the regional governor of western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi district, reported that the Russian military had attacked industrial facilities in the area throughout the night of March 29. As per Sky News, Hamaliy did not specify the targets but did state that the fires had been "localised" and that inquiries into potential casualties were underway. According to the governor, the Russian military attacked the territory's industrial infrastructure three times overnight.

Despite Russian assertions that military activity in the region would be decreased, the chief of Chernihiv, Ukraine's northern region, reported that Russian bombardment continued into the night. Governor Viacheslav Chaus said in a video statement that civilian facilities including libraries and retail malls had been damaged, according to DW.

In addition to this, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry highlighted that Russian forces have killed 148 children in shelling and bombings, shot 1,370 missiles, and crippled 15 Ukrainian airports since the invasion began on February 24.

(Image: AP)