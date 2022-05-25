Ukraine Claims 238 Children Killed, Over 433 Injured Since Russia Initiated War On Feb 24

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office has said that 238 children have been killed since the Russian military offensive started in Ukraine. The Prosecutor General's Office in the statement said that more than 433 children have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian aggression commenced on February 24. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said that the figures are not final as work is being carried out in places of active hostilities in the temporarily occupied and liberated regions.

"More than 671 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 238 children died and more than 433 were injured," Ukraine's Prosecutor General office said in the statement.

According to the data shared by Prosecutor General's Office, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region with the number as high as 149. In the capital city of Kyiv, as many as 116 children have suffered, followed by 104 in Kharkiv, 68 in Chernihiv, 45 in Mykolaiv, 50 in Luhansk, 49 in Kherson, 28 in Zaporizhzhia, 17 in Sumy, and 15 in Zhytomyr region. Bombing and shelling by Russian armed forces have damaged 1,848 educational institutions, with 173 of them completely destroyed.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office noted that an 11-year-old girl died due to shelling by Russian armed forces in the Chuguiv district of the Kharkiv region on February 25. Furthermore, Russian shelling in Mariupol and Donetsk region has resulted in the death of three teenagers aged 14, 15 and 17 years, as per Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office.

UN estimates over 3,900 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Tuesday, May 24, has stated that as many as 3,942 civilians have been killed, and 4,591 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), casualties caused by the war are feared to be higher as information from some locations has been delayed and some reports are still "pending corroboration." The case applies to Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region.

According to OHCHR, an estimated 1,489 men, 976 women, 99 boys, and 90 girls as well as 69 children have been killed since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. In addition, the gender of 1,219 adults has not been confirmed yet. Of the total 4,591 people injured, there are 908 men, 603 women, 107 girls and 128 boys, and 164 children as well as 2,681 adults whose gender remains unknown.

(Image: AP)