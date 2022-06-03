Ukraine Claims 24,000 Km Of Roads, 300 Bridges Destroyed By Russia's Forces

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 100, the State Road Agency of Ukraine has claimed that 24 thousand kilometres of roads and three hundred bridges have been destroyed in the country since Russia began its military offensive. Ukraine's State Road Agency has accused Russian forces of destroying their infrastructure and stressed that the war-torn nation continues to "live and rebuild in war." The Ukrainian State Road Agency informed that they have halted all the construction projects in Ukraine.

"24 thousand km of roads and three hundred bridges were destroyed in 100 days of war," the State Road Agency of Ukraine said in the Facebook post.

Taking to its Facebook account, the State Road Agency of Ukraine has said that they continue to carry out work on "critical roads." It further said that three bridges had been destroyed on Warsaw Highway and now they have reopened the Warsaw Highway from Kyiv to Kovel. The Agency informed that traffic has resumed on the M-06 highway and underscored that they continue to work to ensure road connectivity where transport carrying humanitarian cargo and goods move. It added that traffic had been reopened on the finished section of the N-31 highway in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Furthermore, the work for cleaning and clearing roads from military equipment is taking place in Ukraine.

"The enemy does not stop destroying our infrastructure, but the country continues to live and rebuild in war," the State Road Agency of Ukraine said in its Facebook post.

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow in control of 90% of Luhansk, says UK MoD

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between two warring nations have led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation. In the latest intelligence update, the United Kingdom Defence Ministry on Friday, 3 June, claimed that Russian armed forces now control over 90% of Luhansk and will likely take "complete control" in two weeks. The UK Ministry asserted that following a failed attempt to capture the capital city of Kyiv, Russian forces have centred their focus on Donbas.

The British Defence Ministry highlighted that none of the strategic objectives of Russia's original plan has been achieved. The Defence Ministry stated that in a bid to fulfil the objectives, the Russian armed forces would take a “huge investment of manpower and equipment” and is likely to “take considerable time.” It added, "Russia is now achieving tactical success in the Donbas. Russian forces have generated and maintained momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 3 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/J6pg0zEINb



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gtepCytay9 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 3, 2022

(Image: AP)