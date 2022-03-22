Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba on Tuesday, 22 March, claimed that 300 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the past 24 hours in Luhansk and Donetsk. He further stated that Russia has lost 14 tanks and 8 armoured infantry vehicles. The statement of Olexander Scherba comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the 27th consecutive day.

Olexander Scherba took to his official Twitter handle to inform that Russian armed forces have lost three self-propelled howitzers, four tiger vehicles. Moreover, Ukrainian troops have shot down a plane and have even hit a plane. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post claimed that 9 air targets were affected by the Ukrainian armed forces and the anti-air defence units on 21 March. The air targets of Russia affected by Ukrainian armed forces include a plane, 6 UVs and two helicopters and the missiles impacted by Ukraine armed forces were not specified by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry. The Ukrainian armed forces and other defence forces continue to target Russian troops who try to hold occupied borders.

Around 300 invaders killed in the last 24 hours in Luhansk & Donetsk oblasts. RU losses there also include:



- 14 tanks & 8 armored infantry vehicles.

- 2 APCs.

- 3 self-propelled howitzers;

- 4 Tiger vehicles.

- 1 plane down, 1 plane hit.#UkraineRussiaWar #StandWithUkraine — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) March 21, 2022

Ukrainian Parliament claims 117 children have died in attack

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, March 22, informed that 117 children have been killed in the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. More than 115 children have been wounded in the Russian attack. The largest number of injured children were in Kyiv - 58. The children wounded in different cities included 40 in Kharkiv, 31 in Chernihiv, 30 in Donetsk, 24 in Mykolaiv. According to the Ukrainian Parliament, a Russian tank targeted a car where a family with two children were present. The family had waved white flags, however, the parents and a 9-year-old girl died while a 17-year-old boy has been wounded. Further, the Ukrainian Parliament informed that houses were destroyed by shelling in the village of Mykolaiv region where the bodies of three people including a 7-year-old kid were found. According to Ukraine's Parliament, the Russian troops have fired at evacuation buses in Mariupol which had children and four children were taken to the hospital.

