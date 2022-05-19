As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, with Kremlin troops relentlessly Ukrainian territories and the contenders putting up a tough resistance, the war seems to slowly turn in the favour of Ukraine. On Thursday, the Ukrainian forces claimed that they blew up a Russian armoured train that was carrying Kremlin's troop members alongside military equipment. This comes a day after guerrillas in Melitopol claimed they "eliminated high-ranking Russian servicemen," Ukraine's Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration informed, according to Newsweek.

Taking to their Telegram channel, the Zaporizhia administration shared information regarding the killings of high-ranking Russian officials but did not specify the exact tally of Russian servicemen that were slain by the Ukrainian troops. It also did not divulge the identity of the slain servicemen. According to Newsweek, the Ukrainian military on Wednesday also shared a video depicting their troops attacking and destroying the Russian BMP tank and blasting Kremlin troops.

Ukraine claims to kill 'High-Ranking' soldiers, blowing up Russian Train in Melitopol

Newsweek spoke to Ukrainian soldiers, who claimed that the 45th Air Assault Brigade successfully bombed a Russian ammo depot and armoured vehicles. Taking to Twitter, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser at Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, shared a social media post stating that Ukrainian forces blew up the armoured Russian train.

"Partisans have blown up the occupier's armoured train in Melitopol. An explosive charge detonated under the train car carrying the personnel. The railway tracks are damaged. The number of casualties and fatalities is now being specified, "he wrote.

However, Russia is yet to confirm this development, something Ukraine claims Russia is concealing from the rest of the world. Notably, Melitopol, located in southeastern Ukraine, was previously under the control of Russian forces, however, the latest incident indicates that the Ukrainian troops are advancing to retake their land.

Russian troops "suffer losses" in their efforts to advance on Sloviansk claims Ukraine

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Russian troops which were attempting to break through to Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, had suffered casualties. The Ukrainian forces have also forced them to retreat. Hitherto, there has been no evidence that the Russian forces have gained new territory, despite Russian artillery and missile attacks on a wide front over the last 24 hours.

"The enemy conducted battle activity in Velyka Komyshuvakha area with the support of artillery; had no success, suffered significant losses in some areas, and was forced to withdraw to previously occupied positions," the Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff claimed in its daily update.

Image: Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en