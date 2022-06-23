Ukraine Claims over 34,000 Russian Soldiers Killed Since Military Conflict Began On Feb 24

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, with Russian forces being relentless in their pursuit of capturing more and more Ukrainian territories, in its latest military briefing on Thursday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that its troops have killed at least 34,430 Russian soldiers since the onset of the war.

In addition, they have also destroyed over 1,500 Russian tanks, 756 artillery systems, 240 MLRS, and 99 anti-aircraft warfare systems, along with 216 Russian planes and 183 helicopters. "The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) in the Bahmut direction," the statement further said.

UK DoD says Lysychansk-Sieverodonetsk under immense pressure from Russian troops

Meanwhile, the UK Department of Defence, in an intelligence report, has stated that Russian troops are steadily advancing, putting the fringes of Lysychansk-Sieverodonetsk under immense pressure. Some Ukrainian units have withdrawn, probably to avoid being encircled, the brief added.

"Russian forces are putting the Lysychansk-Sieverodonetsk pocket under increasing pressure with this creeping advance around the fringes of the built-up area. However, its efforts to achieve a deeper encirclement to take western Donetsk Oblast remain stalled," the report stated.

Russia conducts large-scale cyber attack on Ukraine: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for over 120 days, Russia has reportedly conducted a large-scale cyber attack on Ukraine. Russian authorities have waged a digital war against Kyiv as Russia's majority of cyber activity was focused on Kyiv, claimed a report released by Microsoft on June 22.

If the report is to be believed, the analysis by the software firm has stated that Russian hackers attempted at least 128 network intrusions in 42 countries. However, only 37 of the detected attacks were successful, and only 9 penetrations resulted in data loss, Microsoft said.

Ukraine's Kherson & Zaporizhzhya regions support integration with Russia: Crimean official

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions are showing a high demand for Russian passports and with this development, it is clear that local residents are supporting accession to Russia, said Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President, Georgy Muradov. "As for legal processes, the regions need to define their own path. However, I do know that the issuance of Russian passports encouraged people to support the idea of restoring the historic region of Tavria. "It makes it clear that the process of integration with the Russian Crimea—with Russia—will continue," he pointed out, reported Russia's TASS news agency.

(Image: AP)