The Ukrainian military, in its daily war update on Monday, accused Russian forces of using a medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems Pantsir, S-400 missile systems, and operational and tactical aircraft along the Belarus border.

Besides, it also said that the aggressor has deployed "Iskander-M", anti-gun complexes "C1 armour", and C-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

"In order to demonstrate presence in the border areas, individual units of the enemy are operating, which carry out shelling of civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine," it said.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian military said that the occupiers lead the active defence, and the main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. Further, it said the Russian forces carried out additional measures with the engineering and fortification equipment of the positions in order to increase the durability of the defences.

"For staging the actions of the Defense Forces conduct intensive artillery and mortar shelling of our positions. In addition, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Basilivka, Kutuzivka and Petrivske settlements," according to the statement released on June 6.

Russian troops suffer a major loss in Sloviansk

According to the Ukrainian armed forces General Staff, the aggressor has bene targetting the northern regions of the country but stated that Ukraine did not lose any of its territories. Instead, the Ukrainian military claimed that the Russian forces suffered a major loss in the Sloviansk region, with 100 soldiers killed since Saturday.

On the other hand, in the Slobozhansky region, it said that the Russian forces continue to fire on units of the Defense Forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars and tanks. Apart from shelling rockets, Putin's forces were now involved in rebuilding transport infrastructure in order to launch more offensive in the untouched regions.

In the Donetsk direction, Zelenskyy's forces claimed that Russia launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Slovyansk and Lysychansk. While, in the Lyman direction, the Russian forces resumed their offensive near the village of Svyatogirsk. During the confrontation, it said Russia suffered significant losses in manpower, weapons and equipment.

Image: AP