Following Russia-Ukraine's latest rounds of negotiation in Turkey and Moscow's word on scaling down military activities in the war-hit nation, the Kremlin reportedly redeployed troops in Transnistria of the Republic of Moldova. According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has started mobilising its troops in Transnistria. Russia might use these additional units for provocations and demonstrative actions on the border with Ukraine’s Odesa region.

Moreover, Ukraine claimed Moscow has been planning an offensive in the Slobozhansky, Donetsk and Luhansk areas. Though reducing Russian troops in certain parts of the eastern European nation is underway, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that one must not be sure of Vladimir Putin's intentions. Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security stated, "The redeployment of Russian troops and units of the so-called Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic to prepare for a demonstration of readiness for the offensive can possibly, hostilities against Ukraine was noted."

Russians continue to suffer 'significant' losses in Luhansk: Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities mentioned, "The enemy (Russians) continues to suffer significant losses in the Luhansk region.

Thus, in the city of Alchevsk, the local hospital in the area of hostilities near the village of Popasna received about 30 wounded

occupiers-Kadyrov."

According to available information, the dead Russian occupiers are left on the battlefield. At the same time, last week, the irreparable loss of personnel in the units of the so-called 2nd Army Corps amounted to about 800 people, the Stratcom Centre said.

Russia continues illegal acts: Ukraine

In a recent development, a group of Ukrainian forces have reportedly repulsed nine enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions during the day. "Our soldiers destroyed eight tanks, 44 armoured fighting vehicles, 16 units of vehicles and ten artillery systems," Ukrainian authorities disclosed. In addition, they mentioned that Ukrainians had repulsed 9 attacks during the day in the breakaway rebel region of Donbas, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk.

On Monday, Kyiv claimed that units of Vladimir Putin-led forces have been 'transferred from the occupied territories of Georgia to Ukraine to recruit the armed forces of the Russian Federation'. During the negotiations in Istanbul, Putin's administration vowed to reduce its military presence around Kyiv and Chernihiv, wherein the move would amount to 'de-escalation' and not a ceasefire.

However, it may be noted that each round of dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, along with every resolution session at the UNSC, is being carried out while Putin off-handedly deems the ongoing war as its 'special military operation' in Kyiv to disarm and 'denazify' Ukraine and put its 'military infrastructure out of operation'.

