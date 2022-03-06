Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war| Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Over 11,000 Troops, Weaponry & Army Supplies As War Intensifies

The Ukrainian military command in its statement has alleged that Russia has lost more than 11,000 servicemen followed by weapons and military equipment.

Russia

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered its 11th day on Sunday, March 6, Ukraine has claimed of giving a tough fight to Russia, causing heavy casualties to the aggressor. The Ukrainian military command in its statement has alleged that Russia has lost more than 11,000 servicemen followed by damage to many weapons and military equipment in the battle.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took to Twitter and claimed that Russia has lost about 11,000 troops, about 300 tanks, more than 40 aircraft, and 48 helicopters. Furthermore, dozens of artillery systems were destroyed in the fighting. Further asserting that all this was done in just 10 days, he claimed that more damage will be inflicted in the coming days. The ministry, in its statement, has also said the entire front line in the Luhansk region is littered with corpses and lined equipment of Russia.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian English media outlet Kyiv Independent has also provided a detailed account of the estimated losses faced by Russians as estimated by Ukraine's armed forces. As per the same, over 11,000 troops, 44 planes, 48 helicopters, 285 tanks, 109 artillery pieces, 985 armoured personnel carriers, 50 MLRS, 2 boats, 447 cars, 60 fuel tanks, 4 UAV, and 21 anti-aircraft warfare are the ones that have been damaged in the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Meanwhile, this development comes just a day after the Ukrainian military had issued numbers of Russian military casualties, keeping them above 10,000. Without sharing any information on Ukraine's military, it noted, "Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception."

In the meantime, Russia, in its first report of casualties, had reported the death of 498 troops and 1,597 injuries. Notably, there has been no response from Russia on the claims by Ukraine on Sunday. 

Russia is targeting populated cities: UK Defence Ministry

Earlier in the day, the UK's Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update had reported that the scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance have left Russia surprised as civilians have also joined in and are revolting massively against the Russian troops. As per the updates given by the Ministry of Defence in a Twitter briefing, it said that Russia being shocked over Ukraine's strength is now responding by targeting the populated areas. 

