Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Over 32,000 Soldiers In Combat Since War Started

As the invading Russian Army continues to destroy Ukrainian cities and towns, the war-torn country's Armed Forces claimed that it has killed over 32,050 Russian soldiers since the conflict began in late February. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army has suffered 1,419 tanks, 3,466 armoured combat vehicles, and 712 artillery systems. Further, over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has liquidated 39 Russian invaders and destroyed nearly 11 military equipment units in the southern direction, as per the Operational Command South.

Apart from this, the aggressors lost over 222 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 97 anti-aircraft warfare, 212 warplanes, 178 helicopters, 2,484 vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 579 unmanned aerial vehicles, 54 special units, and 125 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and June 11, Kyiv Independent reported.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of June 11, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/TX0iWyZUj3 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 11, 2022

Russian losses in war

Furthermore, Operational Command South said in a statement, “Having no success in advancing on land, the enemy is testing our position’s defences by helicopter strikes from the air. In response, our Mi-8 struck at an enemy group in the Kherson region, and our Su-27 – at the ammunition depot and the accumulation of enemy hardware in Mykolayiv region,” as cited by Ukinform. It also added, “While exploring the route of advance into the occupied Kherson region, our reconnaissance group destroyed a unit of Russian paratroopers, seizing their weapons and communication means".

In addition to this, over the course of the day, Ukrainian forces killed 39 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 units of equipment, which includes a T-62 tank, four armoured vehicles, three trucks, a Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system, and two Msta-B howitzers. As per the Ukrinform report, the Davydov Brid area's field munitions storage was also struck. Anti-aircraft missile units have already shot down 500 hostile targets, according to reports.

Apart from Russian soldiers' casualties, Ukraine has also suffered losses since Moscow invaded the country, and it is currently paying a high price. According to Olesky Arestovych, the advisor to the embattled Ukrainian President, as many as 100 soldiers were slain every day in the early days of the battle. According to NEXTA, he predicted that 10,000 Ukrainians were killed in the war's first 100 days.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth month, authorities in Kyiv are concerned with the fact that "war fatigue" could weaken the West's willingness to assist the country in rebuffing Moscow's attack. As per media reports, he said, “The fatigue is growing, people want some kind of outcome (that is beneficial) for themselves, and we want (another) outcome for ourselves”.

(Image: AP)