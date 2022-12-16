Ukraine Claims Russia Using 'mobile Crematorium' Amid Significant Loss Of Troops In War

On Friday, Ukraine's military claimed that Russia's forces are using mobile crematoriums in Zaporizhzhia due to the heavy loss of life. Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces have also claimed that they have inflicted damage on Russian troops, which has resulted in multiple casualties, Newsweek reported. Ukraine's defence forces have injured 180 enemy soldiers and destroyed 10 units of Russian military equipment.

Zaporizhzhia was annexed by Russia in September, although on the ground, Russian troops have not secured full control of the region. Ukraine's claim that Russia is using mobile crematorium has not been verified. Ukraine is claiming that they are killing 300-600 Russian soldiers daily, but it is hard to verify these claims.

What are mobile crematoriums and why are they used?

Mobile crematoriums are portable units that are used to cremate the bodies of individuals who have died, often as a result of conflict or disaster. These units are typically equipped with incineration equipment and are designed to be transported by truck or other vehicle to the site where they are needed. Mobile crematoriums are used during war or in other situations where there is a high number of fatalities and the traditional means of disposing of bodies, such as burial, is not possible or practical. In war, mobile crematoriums can be used to dispose of the bodies of soldiers and civilians who have been killed in combat or as a result of war-related causes, such as disease or starvation.

Current state of the war

Ukraine is currently attempting to push back Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia. On Monday, Ukrainian troops destroyed an important bridge on the Molochna River, which Russian troops were using to transport important military equipment. The bridge connected the important city of Melitopol with Kostyantynivka, which is located in the Zaporizhzhia region. On Wednesday, Ukrainian troops reportedly targeted two ammunition depots that Russian troops were relying on.

Attacking enemy infrastructure and ammunition depots can be an important military strategy because it can disrupt the enemy's ability to wage war. Infrastructure refers to the basic facilities, services, and installations that are necessary for a society or organization to function. This can include things like transportation networks, communication systems, power plants, and water treatment facilities. Ammunition depots are storage facilities where military forces keep their weapons, ammunition, and other supplies. By attacking these types of targets, a military can potentially damage or destroy the resources that the enemy relies on to carry out their operations. This can make it more difficult for the enemy to move troops and supplies, communicate with their forces, and maintain their logistics.