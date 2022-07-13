Ukraine Claims Russia Wants Belarus' Help In War To Cover 'lack Of Military Capability'

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the President of Ukraine, said that Russia has been intending to involve Belarus in the ongoing war to cover the lack of its military capabilities. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Podolyak said that Russia requires the army disposal of Belarus for their military offensive in Ukraine. The statement of Podolyak comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 130 days.

Ukrainian President's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Russia needs Belarusian army disposal and the power loss of the Lukashenko regime. Then – absorption of the RB and its occupation by Russian z-zombies." Ukraine's armed forces have claimed to have liquidated 37,570 Russian soldiers since the onset of the military conflict.

In addition to this, Russian armed forces have suffered the loss of 3832 combat armoured machines, 676 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1649 tanks, and 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems among other military equipment.

Moscow's desire to cover the lack of its military capabilities is behind the attempts to involve Belarus in the war. Russia needs Belarusian army disposal and the power loss of the Lukashenko regime. Then – absorption of the RB and its occupation by Russian z-zombies. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 13, 2022

Russians kill for pleasure': Mykhailo Podolyak

In another tweet on July 12, Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine destroyed the military warehouses and command posts of Russian forces. He accused Russian forces of shelling residential areas and civilians in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chasiv Yar. Podolyak asserted that Ukrainian forces have been defending their nation while troops of Russia have been doing it for "pleasure". Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Russians kill for pleasure. Whoever comes with a sword – will be perished by it."

Two news, two worlds. Ukraine destroys RF military warehouses and command posts. Russia shells residential areas and civilians in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chasiv Yar. Ukrainians defend their country. Russians kill for pleasure. Whoever comes with a sword – will be perished by it. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 11, 2022

Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of striking Belarusian military facilities

Earlier on July 2, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that he will not hesitate to join Russia in the war against Ukraine if Kyiv's forces crosses the country’s border or "start killing Belarusian people," The Kyiv Independent reported.

He said that Ukraine had tried to strike at military facilities of Belarus three days back and added that the Belarusian air defence system intercepted all the missiles. He said that Belarusian soldiers were not involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, Belta reported. He accused West of trying to provocate Belarus.

Lukashenko emphasised that Belarus continues to not respond to provocations and added, "a bad peace is better than a good war", as per Belta news. He said that the situation with respect to Bucha, supply of grain from Ukraine and blocking supplies to Russian Kaliningrad were provocations by the West.

Image: AP