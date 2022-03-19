Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the general staff of the Ukraine forces have claimed that they have killed the commander of the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia, namely Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev. The advisor to the president's office of Ukraine, Aleksey Arestovich, informed that the general of Russia was killed in an attack by the forces of Ukraine at an airfield named Chernobaevka near Mykolaiv.

This is for the 5th time that the Ukrainian government has claimed that they have killed an army general of the Russian forces during the 24 days ongoing war. They had earlier claimed that they had killed Major General Oleg Mityaev, Major General Andriy Kolesnikov, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov and Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky.

💥Внаслідок нанесення вогневого ураження по противнику, знищено командувача 8-ї загальновійськової армії Південного військового округу збройних сил російської федерації генерал-лейтенанта Андрія Мордвічева. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/gNfSCMIpkw — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) March 19, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

As the Russia Ukraine war intensifies and enters its 24th day, the UN migration agency on Friday estimated that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine. The International Organisation for Migration said that about 6.5 million people have been displaced in a war-stricken country, while 3.2 million have already fled the country.

According to projections from the International Organization for Migration, in just three weeks, Ukraine is on track to surpass the levels of displacement caused by Syria's terrible war, which has displaced about 13 million people both inside and outside the country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published the findings in a report issued on Friday. The IOM estimates are "a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine," with 6.48 million internally displaced persons estimated as of March 16, according to the report.

Another projection from the report says, "over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as a lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation."

Image: AP/Twitter/@BIZ_UKRAINE_MAG