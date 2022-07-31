Ukraine Claims Russian Shelling Of Mykolaiv 'the Strongest Ever'; 1 Killed, 2 Injured

As the invading Russian troops continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych called the recent Russian bombardment of the city "the strongest ever." According to a Ukrinform report, Russian forces launched massive attacks during the early hours of Sunday, July 31, killing one person and injuring two others. Furthermore, Russian soldiers pounded the southern city with a variety of explosives, including cluster bombs, between the hours 1 a.m and 6 a.m. (local time), Sienkevych said.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, due to the bombardment, a residential home was demolished, while a school was damaged.

Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration's head Vitaliy Kim stated on Telegram, “On the night of July 31, after 01:00 and at about 05:00, Mykolaiv came under massive fire. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and two people were injured.”

Recent attack on Mykolaiv

Kim even added that the bombardment caused damage to a number of infrastructural installations, specifically, a motel, a sports facility, two schools, and a gas station. Residential structures also sustained damage, he claimed.

Furthermore, Mayor Sienkevych even reported hearing explosions brought on by cluster munitions and advised citizens to seek shelter. The shockwave and debris have caused damage to several residential structures, according to early reports from Sienkevych.

In addition to this, a two-story structure, two garages, as well as two outbuildings all caught fire, Ukrinform reported.

In the meantime, after two individuals passed away in hospital, the death toll from an attack on a bus stop in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday rose to seven, according to officials.

Attack on Mykolaiv's Universities

On July 15, Friday, two of Mykolaiv's largest universities were destroyed by Russian aggressors during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sukhomlynskyi Mykolaiv National University and Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University were the targets of 10 missile attacks from Russia on Friday morning.

The head of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, posted images of the explosion and said that Russia has currently been assaulting its educational institutions. He even urged all democratic nations to denounce the Kremlin's war crimes, referring to Russia as a "real terrorist". It is noteworthy that this attack occurred one day after Russian airstrikes in the southern city destroyed a stadium, public transportation, and two schools.

Today russia-Terrorist attacked 2 biggest Universities in Mykolayiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they attack our education. I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim russia what it is really is- the Terrorist pic.twitter.com/VNiRxNbT89 — Віталій Кім / Vitaliy Kim (@vitalij_kim) July 15, 2022

Previously, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, had reported that the Russian missiles had hit a significant shipbuilding complex in the city's industrial and infrastructural district.

(Image: AP)