Ukraine Claims Russian Troops 'increasingly Refusing' To Obey Orders To Conduct Offensive

The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence has claimed that Russian armed forces have been "increasingly refusing" to carry out orders of the commands to conduct active offensive operations. The Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed that several units of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment have "already openly refused" to participate in the war, according to the statement released by the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry. According to Ukraine, Russian forces have refused to participate in the war and demanded that they must be returned to their places of permanent deployment.

"The Russian occupiers are increasingly refusing to carry out the orders of the command to conduct active offensive operations on the territory of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in the statement.

In the statement, the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence Unit claimed that commanders of Russian armed forces have been attempting to hide the disobedience of troops. According to Ukraine, most active service personnel have raised the demand of being returned as they are being deployed at the most dangerous part of the front. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that the Federal Security Service department of the 58th General Army have deployed the units of the 70th Regiment with their freelance agents and informants in order to neutralise the armed forces who refuse to take part in the war.

"According to Ukraine's military intelligence, despite covert sabotage, several units of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment have already openly refused to take part in the war and demanded that they be returned to their places of permanent deployment," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in the statement.

Russia lost over 28,000 soldiers since February 24: Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian armed forces had launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations have led to deaths and destruction in Ukraine. In the latest update, Ukraine on Wednesday, May 18, claimed that the nation’s Armed Forces have killed around 28,300 Russian soldiers since Moscow's aggression started on February 24. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces revealed that the Russian army has lost 1,251 tanks, 3,043 armoured fighting automobiles as well as 586 artillery systems. In addition, Russia has lost around 199 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 91 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 202 aircraft, 167 helicopters, 2,137 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats, 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 special equipments as well as 102 cruise missiles.

Image: AP