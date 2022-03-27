Persecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova, on Saturday, said that a total of 12 journalists have been killed in the country since Russia began its war on February 24. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Venediktova said besides the 12 victims, there have been 10 other media personalities who “have received injuries of varying severity”. "Protecting journalists is a priority for the Office of the Prosecutor General, especially today," she emphasised.

Revealing the truth about Putin's aggression is getting increasingly risky and dangerous. To date, 12 journalists died during the war, 10 more are injured. Protecting journalists is a priority for the Office of the Prosecutor General, especially today. — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) March 26, 2022

Розкривати світові правду про путінську агресію смертельно небезпечно - на війні загинуло вже 12 журналістів, ще 10 отримали тілесні ушкодження. Захист журналістів — пріоритет Офісу Генпрокурора @GP_Ukraine , особливо сьогодні. pic.twitter.com/AdxZt3q7Mz — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) March 26, 2022

148 crimes against journalists

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have committed a total of 148 war crimes against journalists and the media since the beginning of Russia’s “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday, Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Media (IMI) said that it has been monitoring data since the conflict began on February 24 and has discovered that a total of 5 journalists were killed. Additionally, 6 others were abducted by the invaders while 11 were threatened.

Furthermore, IMI totalled the number of crimes committed by Russians in the field of cyber security. It said that a total of 19 incidents of cybercrimes have been reported. In 4 incidents, Kremlin troops blocked the internet access to the media. Since February, one journalist has disappeared.

🛑 Russia has committed 148 crimes against journalists and the media since the beginning of the large-scale invasion

This was reported by the Institute of Mass Media (IMI). Monitoring data, in particular, indicate that 👇 pic.twitter.com/0eCEclF5bp — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) March 26, 2022

Six cases of abduction and torture of journalists were recorded.



“All crimes have been verified and documented. The Hague is waiting, ”IMI Director Oksana Romanyuk said on her Facebook page.



This comes as the Russian Invasion of Ukraine continued for over a month, leaving hundreds of others killed. Capping his four day-long trip to Europe, US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and summoned a call for liberal democracy and a durable resolve among Western nations in the face of a brutal autocrat.

Speaking in Poland, Biden also called for the removal of Putin from the Presidential office saying, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The US leader had first created controversy after he had labelled Putin as a “butcher” last year.

Meanwhile, attacks continued in Chernihiv, where local authorities fear that the situation could get as worse as in Mariupol. Russian troops also captured the northern city of Slavutych, which housed Chernobyl workers. Kremlin troops have continued with their attrition warfare, now shifting their focus to the liberation of the Donbas region.

