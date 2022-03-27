The Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify with shelling on Lviv and US President Joe Biden calling for the removal of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. As embattled President Zelenskyy has denied surrendering before Russian forces, Ukraine's defence ministry has now confirmed that killing of another Russian General, Lt Gen Yakov Rezantsev near the southern city of Kherson.

However, Russia has not confirmed the death of its Lieutenant General. With this, Ukrainian military forces have killed as many as seven Russian generals since the war began, claimed Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's defence ministry announced that Lieutenant General Rezantsev was the second Russian of that rank to be killed.

Ukrainian military kills seventh Russian General Yakov Rezantsev

Yakov Rezantsev is the second Russian lieutenant general to die in the war against Ukraine. Torn apart Georgian Abkhazia, bombed-out Syria and finally inglorious elimination in Ukraine. This is becoming a typical track-record of Russian generals. #DeadRussianGenerals — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 25, 2022

The first lieutenant general, Andrei Mordvichev, was reportedly killed by a Ukrainian strike on the same base. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military forces have said that low morale among Russian soldiers has forced senior officers to go to the front line. Because it is unusual for such senior officers to operate close to the battlefield, western officials believe that senior Russian officials have been forced to move towards the front lines to deal with low morale among Russian military forces, reported the BBC. Earlier, NATO announced that around 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the last 4 weeks of the war, but Russia denied this claim, saying they only lost 1,351 of their fighters.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second month, with Russian forces continuously bombarding key Ukrainian cities, the situation has taken a new turn. On Saturday, Joe Biden denounced his Russian counterpart's actions and raised his voice in support of Ukraine. He strongly condemned Putin's actions and called for his removal, saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." The US President also announced that America will give $100 million to Ukraine. The fund will be provided to Ukraine for the security of civilians, to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement, and safeguard governmental infrastructure.

Image: AP