Ukraine Defence Minister Warns Putin Prepares For A Renewed Offensive In The New Year

Vladimir Putin has been preparing for a major new offensive in the new year, despite a series of humiliating battlefield setbacks for Russia in recent months said Senior Ukrainian officials, reported the Guardian. While talking to the Guardian, The defence minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine has been able to successfully defend itself against Russia’s missile attacks that have targeted key infrastructure, including the energy grid and said that evidence proves that Moscow has been preparing a broad new offensive.

Reznikov, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the armed forces, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the chief of ground forces, Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskii are among those who have raised the same concern about Russia's new strategy for aggressive attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has warned Kremlin has not accepted the defeat yet and has been preparing 'considerable troops for a renewed offensive in the new year'.

Ukraine -Russia war: Ukraine's defence minister warns

There have been reports that have shared that Russia has been preparing for its next offensive strategy for the next year which is being warned by the Ukrainian defence minister, Reznikov.

Reznikov said, “The [draftees] do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” reported the Guardian.

Further, he has labelled Russia’s main tactics as a “meat grinder” and said that Putin has planned to "throw as many bodies at the conflict as possible in hopes of overwhelming a limited Ukrainian force". He also revealed only half of the Russian forces have been deployed and more than three lakh have been trained and would be deployed on the frontline in January or February, reported the Guardian.

“The Kremlin is trying to find new solutions [for] how to get the victory,” said Reznikov while talking to the Guardian.

Similar concerns have been raised by other senior Ukrainian officials who have said to not stay complacent. These concerns accelerated after Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation in September to bolster forces in Ukraine. However, Moscow had been embarrassed by not being able to serve and had been conscripted. In the Ukraine -Russian war, dozens of drones have been shot down said a Ukrainian official on Wednesday.