Ukraine Delegation Joins US Independence Day Parade; Hails America For Support Amid War

The Ukrainian delegation debuted at the US Independence Day parade on July 4 with the tune of 'Glory to Ukraine' playing in the backdrop. A wave of yellow and blue crowd grooved past Constitution Avenue in Washington DC, hailing America's relentless support to Ukraine as Russia's "unprovoked" invasion burgeoned by the day. Participants cheered slogans as they carried a banner reading -- "Thank You the USA for standing with Ukraine."

Among the marchers were staff of Ukraine's embassy in the US. A dance troop dressed in traditional Vyshyvanka embroidered shirts and skirts performed a Carpathia folk ensemble. Kyiv's ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova attended the event to boost the morale of the thousands of Ukrainians at the 246th Independence Day parade in America.

Members of the United Help Ukraine, US Ukrainian Activists (USUA), Ukrainian American Veterans Organisation, and others were a part of the historic moment for Kyiv on Monday. "When the war started on February 24, and when we together with the United States took our strategic partnership to a whole new level, with the U.S. today being actually our brothers and sisters, helping us side by side in this fight, we just couldn’t but take part in this parade. Therefore, we believe that it’s very important," Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova was quoted as saying by Ukrinform.

"We want to show the American people that we stand with them, that Ukrainians actually support what is happening in America. They (people in Ukraine - ed.) are sending us greetings even now, and in fact today I received many greetings from the guys who are on the front lines, congratulating our organization and all Americans on Independence Day," President of the United Help Ukraine Maryna Baydyuk said while speaking to Ukrinform.

Notably, the US has offered unwavering support to Ukraine ever since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. Until July 5, Washington has committed approximately $7.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of US President Joe Biden's tenure. Separately, in May Biden signed legislation to support Ukraine with another $40 billion aid, bringing the overall tranche to roughly over $57 billion. Time and again, American leaders have reaffirmed their commitment by deploring arbitrary Russian attacks on civilians. In addition, Biden's administration imposed stringent sanctions on the Russian Federation in a bid to severe war funding from its lucrative businesses like- oil, energy, and gold.

Zelenskyy extends greetings to Biden on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday took to Twitter and wished his American counterpart on the occasion of Independence Day. "Happy Independence Day to the people of 🇺🇸 and @POTUS! I wish the friendly people 🇺🇸 peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine's defending of common values - Freedom, Democracy, and Independence," Zelenskyy wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia has refused to convey greetings to Biden on the eve of Independence Day. Noting the hostile policies slapped at Moscow throughout the beginning of the year, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the Russian Federation head Vladimir Putin will not wish US leadership this year. "No, a congratulatory telegram will not be sent this year. This is due to the fact that this year was the culmination of unfriendly policy towards our country by the United States. Therefore, in these conditions, it is hardly possible to consider sending such a congratulatory message appropriate," Peskov told reporters on July 4.

(Image: @blogaboutthewarforfreeUkraine/Twitter)