During peace talks with Moscow, Ukraine has demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian troops from the Eastern European country, including from Crimea and Donbas regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office informed, as per reports.

Cease-fire talks were initiated between Russian and Ukrainian officials on the Belarusian border at a time when Moscow faces economic isolation following its unprovoked invasion of Kyiv. The purpose of these talks is immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian forces, Zelenskyy's office stated. However, Russia has declined to share Moscow's aim.

The talks are ongoing on the border of Belarus, Russia's ally, which assisted in the invasion of Ukraine. "Dear friends, the President of Belarus has asked me to welcome you & facilitate your work as much as possible. As it was agreed with the Presidents (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and Putin, you can feel completely secure," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at the beginning of the dialogue, as per the foreign ministry's translation on Twitter.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, the West retaliates

The West has reacted to Moscow's unprovoked invasion with several sanctions. The Biden administration has frozen assets of the Russian central bank in the United States and also sanctioned state investment fund in hard-hitting retaliation for an attack on Ukraine. Several countries have also shut their airspace for Russian planes.

On Sunday, the EU also closed its airspace for Russian aircraft. "They won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that "Kremlin's media machine in EU" like Russia Today and Sputnik will be banned.

The EU praised the leadership and bravery of President Zelenskyy and said that Europe will welcome Ukrainian refugees. "We support our Eastern Member States in hosting and taking care of these refugees," the EU chief said. Meanwhile, the EU has also agreed to supply fighter jets to the war-hit country.

Image: AP