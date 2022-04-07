Ukraine Denounces Hungary For Failing To Recognise Russia's Involvement In Bucha Genocide

In a key development, Ukraine on Thursday censured the Hungarian administration over its failure to acknowledge Russia’s involvement in the Bucha slayings. Over 400 dead bodies-many civilians with their hands tied were discovered lying unattended on the streets of the Kyiv suburb by Ukrainian troops as they took over. Later, the Zelenskyy administration released pictures and videoes of the same, calling it "genocide". His stance was echoed by several European countries, which vowed to facilitate investigations into the same. However, no such comment has come from Hungary.

Denouncing the same, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko stated that Budapest's reluctance to acknowledge Russia’s responsibility for atrocities in Bucha strengthens the Kremlin's resolve to commit new war crimes. Furthermore, he also alleged that a recently announced proposal to hold peace negotiations in Budapest seemed cynical. “If Hungary wants to help, it must stop damaging EU unity,” he said.

Hungary’s reluctance to acknowledge Russia's responsibility for atrocities in Bucha strengthens Russia's sense of impunity and encourages it to commit new crimes. A proposal to hold peace talks in Budapest seems cynical. If Hungary wants to help, it must stop damaging EU unity. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) April 7, 2022

This comes as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban informed that he has recently spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Viktor Orban stated that he has invited Putin to Hungary for holding "peace talks" in Budapest, Polish News reported. Speaking at a press conference, Orban said that the meeting would be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Viktor Orban stated that Russian President Putin's response was "positive." However, he added that Putin would "set the conditions." Addressing a press conference, Viktor Orban stated that he urged Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Expressing his views on Hungary's future in the European Union, Viktor Orban stated that they "still" see their future in the EU and added that Hungary will continue to remain a member of NATO, as per the Polish News report. He called for organizing a conference on European security at the earliest.

Ukraine war enters Day 43

This comes as Kremlin's all-out war against Ukraine entered its 43rd day on Thursday. Europe has stricken a stance against Russia and continues to oust Russian diplomats. Last week, four European countries- Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the Czech Republic, expelled as many as 43 Russian diplomats in a single day. Countries including Italy, Sweden, Denmark, and Spain declared several Russian diplomats persona non grata in the wake of the Bucha killings. Two countries, Latvia and Estonia, went a step further, each ordering the closure of two Russian consulates in their territories.