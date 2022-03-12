Ukraine 'destroying Evidence' Of Biological Weapons In US-funded Projects, Claims Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the facts revealed during the military operation that prove that Ukraine is destroying evidence of military biological programmes. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the ministry confirms the “facts” revealed during the ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine, which Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced on 24 February. Taking to Twitter, the spokesperson also said that the western states are posing a threat to the citizens of Russia, Ukraine and entire Europe by backing Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

The Russian diplomat, in a press briefing, said, “Carrying out attacks against their own nuclear facilities is already becoming a hallmark of the Ukrainian leadership. Kyiv, as well as the American masters of Vladimir Zelenskyy and the US vassals in NATO, are the ones to blame for this. Without such support, these provocations would be pointless”.

“The Western political adventurers, who encourage Zelenskyy's actions, endanger the lives of not only the citizens of Ukraine and Russia but of all of Europe,” she added.

💬 #Zakharova: We confirm facts revealed during the special military operation in Ukraine, which prove that the Kiev regime has been destroying the evidence of military biological programmes Kiev was implementing. They were funded by @DeptofDefense



(from the 09.03 spox briefing) pic.twitter.com/hasYqsn9U8 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 11, 2022

Russia echoes same remarks at UNSC

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks came after Moscow at the United Nations Security Council claimed that it had documents to prove that there was a ‘network of biological weapons’ in Ukraine. In a statement at the UNSC on Friday, Russia said that its forces have actually discovered credible proof that there were ongoing projects to manufacture biological weapons in Ukraine with the US funding the projects.

Russian delegate at UNSC said, "The project mentioned was conducted at the heart of Europe. There was no international control on the practice that was done and that could have been a high risk for Europe. The analysis shows that there was a transformation of active parasites. It could give rise to bacterial infection that could spread from bird to people. By March of the same, 364 people died of swine flu, which included 20 Ukrainian soldiers."

"Ukraine agreed to practice experimental bio labs which are very dangerous to the world. These experiments portrayed potential risks to the entire country. Don't know why Kyiv implemented these experiments," Russia further said, adding that the Ministry of Defence has material stating that all the material of biologically high risk in Ukraine were related to the US.

#Nebenzia: The activity of biolabs in #Ukraine that we track back to 2014, and #US-implemented program of so-called reform of 🇺🇦 healthcare system triggered uncontrolled growing incidence of dangerous and economically relevant #infections in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/WoAxsKQT5l — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 12, 2022

Image: AP/unspalsh