Ukraine Detains Two Men Accused Of Being Russian Spies Amid The Brutal War With Moscow

Amidst the raging war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine has detained two men suspected of being Russian spies. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested two individuals for identifying targets for Russian missile attacks that destroyed shipbuilding facilities in the southern port city of Mykolaiv. The SBU said in a Telegram post that the men "collected and transmitted intelligence to the enemy about important infrastructure facilities, fuel depots, the deployment and movement of personnel and equipment of [Ukrainian) armed forces." Without specifying the timing, the SBU said that several ship-building operations and fuel depots were damaged.

Meanwhile, Mykolaiv imposed a harsh two-day curfew late on Friday. According to the authorities, this would enable them to identify and imprison those they suspect of aiding Russia.

Mykolaiv imposed curfew to identify Russian collaborators

As per the Associated Press report, Regional Governor Vitaly Kim claimed that the curfew would help the authorities to locate collaborators while emergency personnel battled flames brought on by the most recent bombardment on the city, which is near Russian-occupied areas of the strategically significant Kherson. Kim noted, “Only last week they (law enforcement officers) arrested four people. And there are more at work. This is one of the reasons why a curfew will be imposed".

Since the beginning of the war, attacks have been made on the southern frontline city of Mykolaiv. A Russian missile attack on the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building at the end of March left 36 individuals dead and several more injured, authorities reported. However, Russia's bombardment of the city has significantly increased during the past few weeks.

In the most recent assault, according to Kim, Russian soldiers fired on the city around noon on Friday, causing significant damage, an undetermined number of deaths, and at least nine injuries.

Russia-Ukraine war likely to enter a 'new phase': UK

In the meantime, the United Kingdom Defence Ministry indicated in its most recent intelligence update that the current brutal war between Russia and Ukraine is likely to enter a "new phase". The ministry made reference to the fierce combat that has moved to a 350 km front line length from close to Zaporizhzhya to Kherson in the southwest area. It further said that Russian soldiers are assembling in the south in anticipation of an invasion or a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The UK Defence Ministry reported that many convoys of Russian military vehicles, which include trucks, tanks, towed artillery, and other munitions, have begun traveling from Donbas in Ukraine towards the southern area.

(Image: AP)