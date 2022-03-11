'Ukraine Doesn't Have Biological Weapons Lab Backed By America',' Asserts US At UNSC

Days after Russia claimed to have discovered US-funded biological weapons facilities in Ukraine, United States (US) representative to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday refuted such allegations, further stating that Russia asked UNSC for this meet for the purpose of 'lying and spreading misinformation.' She also slammed China for supporting Russia over the claim. The meet was held on Friday after Moscow’s request to discuss its claims against the US conducting “military biological activities” on the territory of Ukraine bordering Russia.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States, not near Russia's border or anywhere." Further slamming Russia over the bio-weapon allegations, she added, "Russia asked UNSC for this meet for purpose of lying and spreading misinformation. It is attempting to use UNSC to legitimise disinformation and deceive people to justify Pres Putin's war of choice against Ukraine. China too spreading disinformation in support of Russia."

Russia & China accuse US of operating bio labs in Ukraine

Earlier, Russia accused the US of 'developing biological weapons' in Ukrainian laboratories near the Russian border. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that the components of the 'biological weapons' were being prepared in Ukraine. Following her statement, Zakharova's Chinese counterpart, Zhao Lijian also supported the claim.

However, the US rejected the accusations of running military bio-activities on Ukrainian territory and rebuked Moscow's claims as "propaganda and disinformation". In response to Russia’s allegations, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning, stating that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine. Psaki also termed Russia’s claim as “preposterous.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also accused Russia of inventing false pretexts to justify its offensive in Ukraine, stating that the US complied fully with its obligations under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions and that it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere.

Image: AP/ANI