In a desperate attempt to salvage the war crisis in Kyiv, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Igor Polikha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin given the 'special' ties between Moscow and New Delhi.

The call for deliberations surfaced simultaneously to full-fledged war on Ukraine by the Russian military on the pretext of 'special military' operations in the newly-formed Donbass, comprising Ukraine's rebel regions - Donetsk and Luhansk.

"India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation (Russia-Ukraine crisis). We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," said Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha.

Russia attacks Ukraine

Amid incessant missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv by Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky on Thursday ordered martial law, giving his Army a free rein, as per RT.

Russian Navy has already landed on the shores of Mariupol and Odessa, while airstrikes are rampant at military establishments in Kharkiv and Kyiv. Russia is using precision weapons to neutralise the military infrastructure and air force of Ukraine, reports Sputnik.

The military advancements emerged as NATO and the EU are mulling full sanctions on Russia in the second emergency meeting at the UNSC.

India bats for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Indian Ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti called for 'immediate de-escalation' of the Russian military on the part of the Kremlin. Urging 'all parties' to exert efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis, India advocated for a peaceful settlement in accordance with international law and agreements.

While India has not appeared to have chosen sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its voice for peace and global security has not taken a back seat. Recently in France, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had stressed that 'diplomacy' was the only way forward and that no unreasonable use of force could lead to a peaceful settlement.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Russian Embassy in New Delhi cemented a popular notion that India remains a close friend and strategic partner of Russia and that the latter respects India's take on the ongoing Ukraine situation.

The call for de-escalation surfaced as Russia reiterated that Moscow has no reason to attack Ukraine, however, Putin has allegedly ordered military operations at the newly-formed Donbass to 'demilitarise' Ukraine. Following this, US President Joe Biden termed the military advancements as 'unprovoked and unjustified'.