Ukraine First Lady Demands Global Response To Alleged Sexual Crimes Committed During War

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska on Monday urged for a collective “global response” to deter the crimes related to sexual violence as a weapon of war widely used against women during the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking at the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative conference in London, Zelenska said that the Kyiv prosecutors were investigating more than 100 alleged rape crimes committed by invading Russian soldiers. Rape is the “most cruel and animalistic way for someone to prove their violence over you. This is another weapon in their brutal arsenal," she said at the conference.

A UN envoy stated that during the ongoing military intervention in Ukraine, Russian troops have been using rape and sexual violence as part of a “military strategy” to humiliate the enemy and as a part of an intimidation tactic. During the ongoing offensive, women have been gang-raped, men castrated, children sexually abused, and some forced to parade naked in the streets as a part of the tactic of the war, the UN Commission said in a report ahead of the major international conference for preventing sexual violence during the conflict in London. “Victims range from four to over 80 years old,” it stated.

Data that was shared by the United Nations with a UN experts panel verified “more than a hundred cases” of rape or sexual assault against women in Ukraine committed by Russian soldiers since February. Ukraine's first lady, Zelenska, told the conference in London that rapes under investigation were “just a small” fraction of the actual figure of such crimes being committed in the Ukraine conflict. Women who are survivors of sexual assault during the war refrain from being identified due to fear of reprisal and shame. Sexual crimes that involve rape, torture, and sequestering often go “underreported" during military conflict.

“The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure, results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags,” Sima Bahous, executive director for UN Women, said at a briefing, adding that she was “increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence."

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko in June said that law enforcement officers received more than 50 complaints from women claiming to be the victims of sexual crimes committed in regions occupied by Russian soldiers. These cases mostly emerged in the Kharkiv region which was recaptured by the Ukrainian armed forces. One such case was detailed by a 16-year-old pregnant teenager from a small village in the southern region of Kherson Oblast. The woman, not identified by name to keep her identity hidden, told the German newspaper Bild, that her family was hidden in cellars throughout the Russian-occupied village of Krasnivka but was spotted by drunk soldiers who patrolled the streets.

Ukrainian woman shared the harrowing account detailing sexual assault committed by intoxicated Russian personnel who followed her back into the shelter and interrogated her mother, three brothers, and sister about their ages. One of the soldiers then forced the victim into a separate room while her family remained in the kitchen, armed with a machine gun, he threatened to shoot her as he sexually assaulted her. "The soldier proceeded to grope her and choke her when she resisted, threatening to shoot her," the newspaper said. "The rape lasted half an hour," the paper quoted the victim, adding that the occupier later forced the woman into an abandoned house nearby occupied by the Russian soldiers where she was asked to undress and raped again. She was dropped at her shelter basement accompanied by two soldiers who promised to "take care of the matter."

In northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, a Russian soldier from the 80th tank regiment—31-year-old Ruslan Kuliyev who served as lieutenant—repeatedly raped a girl, threatening to shoot her entire family, according to a Chernihiv district court ruling filed in a report documented by United Nations-mandated investigation body. One Russian soldier forced a four-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him in the presence of her parents, a UN Commission report detailed. The 22-year-old mother was raped in the presence of other armed forces personnel and her husband. In another video that circulated a Russian soldier with blue surgical gloves filmed himself castrating a Ukrainian prisoner.

“Even in Bosnia we still get women stepping into support services saying they were raped 30 years ago. It has taken 30 years to feel confident to disclose this. We anticipate a similar situation may happen in Ukraine,” Jaime Nadal, a UN representative in Ukraine, said in a statement. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said Russian troops' war in Ukraine “is aimed at exterminating the Ukrainian people” and their conscious use of sexual violence and rape intends “to spread a state of terror, [and] cause suffering and fear”. Women and men are dragged out to the streets and paraded, and in most cases, men are shot dead and women are raped by the occupying forces afterward.

"Sometimes women are rounded up, and held in basements, where sexual violence is inflicted upon them repeatedly, for days or even weeks," Dr. Ingrid Elliott, MBE and one of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict experts said, according to UK's Telegraph.

Credit: AP

Women 'systematically raped' by Russian troops: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of carrying out “hundreds of rapes." One Russian soldier was arrested after he allegedly filmed himself abusing a Ukrainian child. Of the 25 women, some aged as young as 14, who were “systematically raped” by Russian troops in the town of Bucha, nine are now pregnant, Ukraine’s ombudsman for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in her statement. “Russian soldiers told them they would rape them to the point where they wouldn’t want sexual contact with any man, to prevent them from having Ukrainian children,” Ukraine’s ombudsman for human rights said.

“When you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it’s clearly a military strategy,” Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, said in an interview. Ukraine's first lady on Monday demanded a global response, saying that due to the war, the "opportunities for the occupiers widened to humiliating Ukrainians and unfortunately, sexual violence and sexual crimes are within their arsenal."

It was also earlier claimed last week by an international criminal lawyer assisting Kyiv’s war crimes investigations in an agency interview that Russian commanders in several instances may have been aware of sexual violence committed by their military personnel in Ukraine. They were, in fact, "encouraging it or even ordering it,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

(With agencies' input)