Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked China to provide security guarantees to his country against Russia. Speaking to Xinhua News on Sunday, Kuleba said that Kyiv was currently studying the possibilities of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers. "We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People's Republic of China," the lawmaker said.

Talking about China, Kuleba highlighted that Russia compromised Beijing's signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. "We also believe that this war is not in China's interests," he said. Notably, China is the only UNSC Permanent Member which has yet refrained from publically condemning Russia's all-out war on Ukraine. A recent report also stated that Chinese business tycoons have shown immense interest in expanding their business in Russia and added the West sanctions would be beneficial for them.

Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine continued for the 67th day on Sunday as attacks continued on the southern and eastern parts of the country. Amidst the death and destruction, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the hellish ruins of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, continue to battle Russia’s advances in the Donbas region. Consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk, the industrial region is controlled by Kremlin-backed Separatists since the Crimean war of 2014.

Mariupol remains critical

In Mariupol, at least 1000 civilians are still holed up in the Soviet era Azovstal Steel plant along with at least 2,000 other troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said that a group of 100 people were on their way from Azovstal Steelworks to Ukrainian-controlled territory, signalling that evacuations have begun.

Last week witnessed several global figures walking down the streets of Kyiv in a show of solidarity. The list includes UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and US parliamentary speaker Nancy Pelosi. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has appealed again for a safe evacuation of Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol, saying he weeps thinking of their suffering and how their city has been “barbarously bombed and destroyed.” Amidst all this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made several attempts to broker a peace treaty between both the warring sides.

